Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Virology Laboratory, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital for COVID-19 testing


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juillet 2020


We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network. This total 59 labs in NCDC lab network with the capacity to test for COVID-19. View full list: https://bit.ly/2WVG6ug Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-inclusion-of-virology-laboratory-university-of-nigeria-teaching-hospital-for-covid19-testing?lang=en

