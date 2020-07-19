Coronavirus – Nigeria: India Donates Essential Medicines to Combat COVID-19 as Nigeria Seeks Collaboration to Produce Vaccines Especially Against Pandemic

The Honourable Minister of Health has described the gesture of donation of medicinal items by India to Nigeria as “gracious and touching” as the global plague affects all countries, and India has its own problems just as Nigeria has hers, in spite of which India still tried to find the resources to donate to Nigeria […]

The Honourable Minister of Health has described the gesture of donation of medicinal items by India to Nigeria as “gracious and touching” as the global plague affects all...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...