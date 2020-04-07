Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Life in quarantine after detecting Nigeria’s first COVID-19 case


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Avril 2020


He turned up with flu-like symptoms at a medical centre in Ogun state in the southwest of Nigeria. Dr Amara Allison, who was on duty, examined the patient and ordered that he be isolated immediately. She had just diagnosed Nigeria’s first COVID-19 patient. Along with four health workers and 35 other people who had been […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



