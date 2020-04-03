Coronavirus – Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Osun State, Nigeria

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-six-new-cases-of-covid19-reported-in-osun-state-nigeria?lang=en

