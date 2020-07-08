Coronavirus – Nigeria: Support from Private Sector Organisations for COVID-19 response in Nigeria

We commend the efforts of private sector organisations who have come together to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 for their donation of laboratory reagents & consumables to strengthen COVID-19 response in Nigeria. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-support-from-private-sector-organisations-for-covid19-response-in-nigeria?lang=en

