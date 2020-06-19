Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Training of Sample Collectors for COVID-19 testing


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2020


COVID-19 testing is critical to the response in states in Nigeria. World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continue to train sample collectors at LGA levels across the country. Enugu State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NCDC and WHO completes training of sample collectors from all 17 LGAs. Read more […]

COVID-19 testing is critical to the response in states in Nigeria.

World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/06/2020

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : reprise des cours, l'ambassade de Chine fait un don à l'Université de N'Djamena Tchad : reprise des cours, l'ambassade de Chine fait un don à l'Université de N'Djamena 19/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie

19/06/2020

Tchad : 16 nominations dont 13 remplacements au ministère de l’Administration du territoire

19/06/2020

Tchad : Casimir Ninga offre 12 millions Fcfa pour la lutte contre la Covid-19

19/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda