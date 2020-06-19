Coronavirus – Nigeria: Training of Sample Collectors for COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing is critical to the response in states in Nigeria. World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continue to train sample collectors at LGA levels across the country. Enugu State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NCDC and WHO completes training of sample collectors from all 17 LGAs. Read more […]

