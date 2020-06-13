Coronavirus – Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes Aviation Staff on Infection Prevention and Control against COVID-19

As Nigeria govt. eases lockdown and with preparations for reopening of some airports, World Health Organization (WHO) sensitizes aviation staff on Infection prevention and control against COVID-19. Training of Airport management staff at the Asaba International Airport, Delta state. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-world-health-organization-who-sensitizes-aviation-staff-on-infection-prevention-and-control-against-covid19?lang=en

As Nigeria govt. eases lockdown...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...