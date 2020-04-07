Coronavirus – Response to Covid-19 in Mali: United Nations provides support amounting to over US$6 million

The United Nations in Mali through MINUSMA signed on Monday, April 6, with the Malian Ministry of Health and Social Affairs three (3) memoranda of understanding that will enable an integrated and rapid response to the health crisis prompted by the Covid-19 virus. With a total amount of US$2,732,043 or nearly 1,650,000,000 CFA francs financed […]

