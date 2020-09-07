Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (5 September 2020)

Forty-five (45) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4420 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, three hundred, and forty-nine (4349). To date, two thousand, one hundred, and ninety-nine (2199) patients have recovered and been discharged, including eight (8) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

