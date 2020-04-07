Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 7 April 2020

No new coronavirus case was identified today, out of 806 samples tested. The total remains 105 (of whom 7 have recovered). All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced […]

