Coronavirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority announces gradual removal of restrictions

As announced by the Public Health Commissioner in the last press conference held on Thursday 30th April 2020, several of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will gradually be removed if by 8pm Sunday 3rd May there is no change in the local situation. The existing Public Health restriction order […]
As announced by the Public Health Commissioner in the last press conference held on Thursday 30th April 2020, several of the restrictions put in place to prevent th...
As announced by the Public Health Commissioner in the last press conference held on Thursday 30th April 2020, several of the restrictions put in place to prevent th...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...