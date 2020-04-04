Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Seychelles: United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes available to Seychelles’ government Avani Barbarons resort as additional facility in fight against COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2020


Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the ‘Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort’ will be made available to the Government of Seychelles to be used by the Department of Health as a facility to accommodate their health […]

