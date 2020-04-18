Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 18 April 2020

Sierra Leone has recorded four (4) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 30. The four new cases were in quarantine and are linked to previous cases. Currently, there is no death and all the 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable […]

