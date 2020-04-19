Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status update for COVID-19 (Freetown, 19th April 2020, Time: 6:00PM)

Sierra Leone has discharged six (6) COVID-19 patients after meeting the criteria of testing negative to the two tests conducted 24 hours apart. They have been discharged to go home, whilst monitoring of their status continues. Cumulative total number of positive confirmed cases COVID-19 is 35. There is no death reported and currently 29 COVID-19 […]

