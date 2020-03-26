The suspected corona virus case in Bo city, a 21-year-old lady, has tested negative again after series of relevant tests were conducted on her as part of the process of validating the result. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–sierra-leone-suspected-corona-case-in-bo-city-tests-negative-again?lang=en

The suspected corona virus case in Bo city, a 21-year-old lady, has tested negative again after series of relevant tests were conducted on her as part of the process ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...