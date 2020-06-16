Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) hands over 32 motorbikes to Ministry of Social Welfare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Sierra Leone has handed over thirty-two (32) brand new motorbikes to boost the Ministry of Social Welfare’s capacity to provide Psychosocial Support Services in the current COVID-19 response. The motorbikes will be dispatched to Social Workers in all the 16 districts to support in their daily assignments such […]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Sierra Leone has handed over thirty-two (32) brand new motorbikes to boost the Mini...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...