Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Somalia: As COVID-19 rages on, midwives continue to provide quality care in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Septembre 2020


Zahra Abdirisak, 24, qualified as a midwife in 2017 from Mogadishu Midwifery School which receives technical and financial support from UNFPA. She has since been playing her role as a midwife; being the primary caregiver for women and their newborns during pregnancy, labour, childbirth and in the post-delivery period. “My role mainly focuses on contributing […]

Zahra Abdirisak, 24, qualified as a midwife in 2017 from Mogadishu Midwifery School which receives technical and financial...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/09/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 1 guéri, 42 malades sous traitement

Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 1 guéri, 42 malades sous traitement

Tchad : Mahamat Zene Bada devient président du CNDP Tchad : Mahamat Zene Bada devient président du CNDP 07/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Mahamat Zene Bada devient président du CNDP

07/09/2020

Tchad : une avenue baptisée au nom du Maréchal à Moundou

07/09/2020

Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants brandit des revendications

07/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership

Élection du directeur de l'Asecna : dernières manœuvres aériennes pour le contrôle d’un cockpit Élection du directeur de l'Asecna : dernières manœuvres aériennes pour le contrôle d’un cockpit 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda