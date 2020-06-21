Coronavirus – Somalia: On World Refugee Day, UN calls for continued efforts to help refugees and displaced people in Somalia

Marking World Refugee Day, the United Nations in Somalia today called for continued efforts to alleviate the plight of refugees and displaced persons in Somalia. Despite significant efforts by the Somali authorities, there are still at least 2.6 million Somalis who are internally displaced, and the country hosts more than 30,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly […]

