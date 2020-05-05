Coronavirus – South Africa: Basic Education on judgment by Limpopo High Court on re-opening of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Department of Basic Education welcomes the judgment by the Limpopo High Court which dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training. The Institute went to court on an urgent basis to set aside the decision of the Minister to re-open schools on 1 June 2020 thereby trying to stop the […]

The Department of Basic Education welcomes the judgment by the Limpopo High Court which dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...