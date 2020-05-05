Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Basic Education on judgment by Limpopo High Court on re-opening of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mai 2020


The Department of Basic Education welcomes the judgment by the Limpopo High Court which dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training. The Institute went to court on an urgent basis to set aside the decision of the Minister to re-open schools on 1 June 2020 thereby trying to stop the […]

The Department of Basic Education welcomes the judgment by the Limpopo High Court which dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 49 nouveaux cas et 17 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 49 nouveaux cas et 17 décès

Tchad : des chambres criminelles permanentes instituées face à la lenteur judiciaire Tchad : des chambres criminelles permanentes instituées face à la lenteur judiciaire 05/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations à l'ANATS

05/05/2020

Tchad : agression d'un garde nomade, vers une plainte contre le ministre de la défense (avocats)

05/05/2020

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère de la Santé publique

05/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, les journalistes arabophones mobilisés face au Covid-19
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad 03/05/2020 - Célestin Topona Moncga

ANALYSE - 04/05/2020 - Eric Topona Mocnga

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi