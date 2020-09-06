Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update (5th September 2020)

As of today, a cumulative total of 636 884 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA.Number of new cases is 1806 Number of tests done is 3 783 823 with 18 123 new tests done. We report 101 COVID19 related deaths. Total number of deaths is 14 779. Number of recoveries is 561 204 Read more on […]

As of today, a cumulative total of 636 884 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA.Number of new cases is 1806 Number of tests done is 3 783 823 with 18 123 new tests done. We report 101 COVID19 related deaths. Total...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...