Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 treatment in Nasrec Field Hospital

Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantine facility set up in record time & now also treating COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen. Bed capacity is set to increase to 1500, 400 with piped oxygen & 120 with oxygen concentrators. Follow the link for more details: https://bit.ly/3jTTr0e Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-treatment-in-nasrec-field-hospital?lang=en

Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...