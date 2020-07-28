Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 treatment in Nasrec Field Hospital


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juillet 2020


Health Highlights: Inside Nasrec field hospital, the quarantine facility set up in record time & now also treating COVID-19 patients in need of oxygen. Bed capacity is set to increase to 1500, 400 with piped oxygen & 120 with oxygen concentrators. Follow the link for more details: https://bit.ly/3jTTr0e Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-treatment-in-nasrec-field-hospital?lang=en

TCHAD - 28/07/2020

Tchad : à la tête du Guéra, Paul Mbainadoum passe le relais à Dago Yacoub

Tchad : décès de l'artiste Ismaël Ahmat, alias Santo
28/07/2020

Tchad : nominations à l'Office national des examens et concours
28/07/2020

28/07/2020

Tchad : hausse du prix du ciment, le président Déby convoque une réunion
28/07/2020

28/07/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : reprise des vols, un test PCR négatif exigé avant l'arrivée à N'Djamena
28/07/2020

28/07/2020
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s'impliquer dans l'effort national
13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L'Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives
09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État
04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda