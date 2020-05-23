Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approves Essential Travel for South Africans who want to return to Countries where they are based during Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has, following consultations with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the National Coronavirus Command Council, approved essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based. South Africans who wish to leave the Republic are permitted to depart only for […]

