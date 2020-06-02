Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 34357 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357. Case Data: Province Total cases for 31 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4111 12,0 Free State 285 0,8 Gauteng 4231 12,3 KwaZulu-Natal 2565 7,5 Limpopo 192 0,6 Mpumalanga 131 0,4 North West 187 0,5 Northern Cape 82 0,2 […]

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357. Case Data: Province Total cases for 31 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4111 12...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...