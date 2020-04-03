Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on opening informal businesses during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2020


The National Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of Department Small Business Development has clarified the issue relating to the operations of informal traders this morning on an interview with SAFM as per amended Regulations and Directives issued last week. The Minister indicated that spaza-shops and informal traders selling vegetables and fruits with approved permits from their local […]

The National Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of Department Small Business Development has clarified the is...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : le gouvernement envisage la libération de 1500 détenus

Tchad - Covid-19 : le gouvernement envisage la libération de 1500 détenus

Tchad - Covid-19 : banques et entreprises mettent la main à la poche Tchad - Covid-19 : banques et entreprises mettent la main à la poche 03/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décret portant extension du couvre-feu

03/04/2020

Tchad : un 9ème cas de COVID-19 détecté

03/04/2020

Tchad : un homme arrêté après l'assassinat d'une femme et sa fille

03/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 30/03/2020 - Madiou SOUMARE

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA