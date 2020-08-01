Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Remarks by Minister Ebrahim Patel at the National Covid-19 Conference and Webinar, held on 31 July 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


By Minister Ebrahim Patel Ministers Blade Nzimande our host today and our innovation champion Minister Zweli Mkhize, who leads our national medical efforts Cabinet Ministers present today. Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Gebreyesus African Union Commissioner, Sarah Anyang Agbor Distinguished scientists and participants Fellow South Africans Today, there is no doubt about the […]

By Minister Ebrahim Patel Ministers Blade Nzimande our host today and our innovation champion Minister ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/07/2020

Tchad : "les moyens de communication ne sont pas créés pour s'insulter ou critiquer des ethnies"

Tchad : "les moyens de communication ne sont pas créés pour s'insulter ou critiquer des ethnies"

Tchad : "les opérateurs économiques marocains s’intéressent, de plus en plus, à investir" Tchad : "les opérateurs économiques marocains s’intéressent, de plus en plus, à investir" 31/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le chef de l'État a pris part à la prière de l'Aïd à la grande mosquée de N'Djamena

31/07/2020

Tchad : "les moyens de communication ne sont pas créés pour s'insulter ou critiquer des ethnies"

31/07/2020

Tchad : "Pour un heurt, les familles voire les communautés entières se mobilisent pour en découdre"

31/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda