Coronavirus – South Africa: Statement by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga giving an update on preparations for the re-opening of schools

By Angie Motshekga Let start by acknowledging Deputy Minister Mhaule and DG Mweli, members of the media, good afternoon. The Coronavirus has brought a lot of trauma and anxiety to all of us as a nation and the rest of the world. It has turned our lives upside down and there is a lot of […]

By Angie Motshekga Let start by acknowledging Deputy Minister Mhaule and DG Mweli, members of the media, good afternoon. The Coronavirus has brought a lot of trauma and anxiety to all of us as a nation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...