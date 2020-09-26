Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Regional Refugee Response Plan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Septembre 2020


2020 RESPONSE IN NUMBERS 2.25 M South Sudanese Refugees as of 30 June 2020 USD 268.3M Funding received by sept 2020, representing 20% of requirements 20,381 new South Sudanese Refugee arrivals in 2020 95 UN, International NGO and National NGO Partners involved Download Report: https://bit.ly/3cuIvCK REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW The South Sudanese refugee response entered its […]

