Coronavirus – South Sudan: Regional Refugee Response Plan

2020 RESPONSE IN NUMBERS 2.25 M South Sudanese Refugees as of 30 June 2020 USD 268.3M Funding received by sept 2020, representing 20% of requirements 20,381 new South Sudanese Refugee arrivals in 2020 95 UN, International NGO and National NGO Partners involved Download Report: https://bit.ly/3cuIvCK REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW The South Sudanese refugee response entered its […]

2020 RESPONSE IN NUMBERS 2.25 M South Sudanese Refugees as of 30 June 2020 USD 268.3M Funding received by sept ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...