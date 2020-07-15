Coronavirus – South Sudan: United Nations in Torit launches COVID-19 campaign to protect community policing members

Fear of contracting COVID-19, combined with a lack of protective gear, has put an end to patrols conducted by Police Community Relations Committees in Eastern Equatoria State. The resulting void has been filled by robbers, but now a UN-led campaign aims to revive patrolling practices to keep citizens safe. “The grass has grown tall, and […]

