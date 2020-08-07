Coronavirus – South Sudan: World Council of Churches (WCC) calls for end to violence in South Sudan

Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca, World Council of Churches (WCC) interim general secretary, joined the South Sudan Council of Churches and the All Africa Conference of Churches in condemning recent violent killings of innocent people in South Sudan, and called to an end to brutality in the country. Expressing profound sorrow and offering condolences and […]

Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca, World Council of Churches (WCC) interim general secretary, joined the South Sudan Council of Churches and the All...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...