Coronavirus – Southern Africa: Persons with albinism especially vulnerable in the face of COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2020


Southern African governments must ensure the protection and well-being of persons with albinism, who are increasingly vulnerable amid the COVID-19 crisis as lockdowns across the region hinder access to healthcare facilities and skin cancer clinics as well as vital sunscreen, Amnesty International said today ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day. The organization is also concerned […]

