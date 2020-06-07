Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Sudan – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2020


HIGHLIGHTS – Relief actors launch and adjust programs to mitigate COVID-19 risks to violence- affected and displaced populations – USG contributes more than $4.5 million for COVID-19 response efforts in Sudan – Nearly 44,000 previously inaccessible IDPs identified for humanitarian assistance in West Darfur Download Report: https://bit.ly/2UiWunl KEY DEVELOPMENTS – Relief actors have expressed concern… […]

HIGHLIGHTS – Relief actors launch and adjust programs...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/06/2020

Tchad : L'UNDR dénonce une marginalisation de l'opposition dans l'antenne publique

Tchad : L'UNDR dénonce une marginalisation de l'opposition dans l'antenne publique

Afrique-France : 22 lauréats tchadiens sélectionnés au Concours Challenge des 1000 Afrique-France : 22 lauréats tchadiens sélectionnés au Concours Challenge des 1000 06/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Covid-19 : entrée frauduleuse de personnes à Goz Beida, 6 agents renvoyés

06/06/2020

Tchad : une pluie fait 3 morts, 22 blessés et d'énormes dégâts matériels à Massakory

06/06/2020

Tchad : un vol du pont aérien humanitaire affrété par l'Union européenne et le PAM

06/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 04/06/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Coronavirus : des précisions apportées sur les restrictions à la circulation transfrontalière

Coronavirus : des précisions apportées sur les restrictions à la circulation transfrontalière

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne 02/06/2020 - Abba Issa

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” 04/06/2020 - Gerlin Olin