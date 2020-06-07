Coronavirus – Sudan – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet

HIGHLIGHTS – Relief actors launch and adjust programs to mitigate COVID-19 risks to violence- affected and displaced populations – USG contributes more than $4.5 million for COVID-19 response efforts in Sudan – Nearly 44,000 previously inaccessible IDPs identified for humanitarian assistance in West Darfur Download Report: https://bit.ly/2UiWunl KEY DEVELOPMENTS – Relief actors have expressed concern… […]

