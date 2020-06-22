Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update

Situation update: UNAMID continues to implement measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As at 17 June 2020, UNAMID has sixteen cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of eight out of the sixteen cases have fully recovered from the disease. So […]

