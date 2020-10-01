Coronavirus: UNHCR and some 100 NGOs urge world not to leave refugees behind in COVID19 responses

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and hundreds of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), today called on global leaders to ensure that refugees are included in social safety nets and support services for COVID19 and stressed the need for stronger integration of refugees and refugee-led organisations, their skills and knowledge, in humanitarian responses. The call came as part […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and hundreds of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), today called on global leaders...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...