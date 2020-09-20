Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 4-18 September 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Septembre 2020


Situation overview Since March 2020, a total of 2,280 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 132,787 tests conducted. The situation seems to stabilize, with 38 new cases identified in the last two weeks. Download report: https://bit.ly/33D6FH6 No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% […]

