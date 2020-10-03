Coronavirus: UNICEF Ethiopia COVID-19 Situation Report

Highlights âª Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees have been identified as being among the most vulnerable population groups to COVID-19 infection in Ethiopia. To ensure an equitable and comprehensive COVID-19 response, IDPs and refugees are being intentionally targeted with key COVID-19 prevention messages and WASH support. Since the onset of the pandemic, UNICEF and […]

Highlights âª Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees have been identified as being among the mo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...