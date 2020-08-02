Coronavirus: UNICEF Ghana – COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Ghana continues to rank second amongst countries in the West and Central Africa region most impacted by the COVID-19. In the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, Ghana is number three. Three regions have maintained their position as having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana […]

