Coronavirus: UNICEF Ghana – COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Ghana continues to rank second amongst countries in the West and Central Africa region most impacted by the COVID-19. In the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, Ghana is number three. Three regions have maintained their position as having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana […]
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Ghana continues to rank second amongst countries in the West and Central Africa region most impacted b...
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Ghana continues to rank second amongst countries in the West and Central Africa region most impacted b...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...