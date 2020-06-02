Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: UNICEF Guinea-Bissau – COVID-19 Situation Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2020


Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 29 May, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,256 with 42 patients who have recovered and 8 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,206. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with […]

