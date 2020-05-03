Coronavirus: UNICEF Sierra Leone – COVID-19 Situation Report #2

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 1st May 2020, there are 136 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 7 out of 16 districts in Sierra Leone. Seven people have died, including one pregnant woman, and 21 people have recovered so far. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.1%. National surveillance has docked 106 alerts […]

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 1st May 2020, there are 136 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in 7 out of 16 districts in Sierra Leone. Seve...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...