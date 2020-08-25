Coronavirus – Uganda: 7 Ways World Food Programme (WFP) Uganda is changing and saving lives during COVID-19

On the 22nd of March 2020, the first case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced in Uganda. The presidential directive and health guidance on movement restrictions have kept most of the population safe. However, they have presented challenges in the flow of assistance provided to the 1.2 million refugees across the country and the 200,000 […]

On the 22nd of March 2020, the first case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced in Uganda. The presidential directive and health guidance ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...