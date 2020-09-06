Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (5th September 2020)

11 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the borders and their entry into the country was not permitted Ugandan recoveries: 1,608 Points of Entry samples: 645 Samples from contacts and alerts:4,104 Total samples tested today: 4,749 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-covid19-update-5th-september-2020?lang=en

11 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the borders and their entry into the country was not permitted

Ugandan recover...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...