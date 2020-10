Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (7th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 07 October 2020 confirm 182 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,442. – Recoveries: 5,781 The breakdown of the new cases is: – Contacts and Alerts (177): Kampala (110), Gulu (10), Moyo (9), Gomba (6), Koboko (5), Wakiso (7), Moroto (4), Soroti (4), Yumbe (4), Amuru (3), […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 07 October 2020 confirm 182 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,442. – Recoveries: 5,781 The breakdo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...