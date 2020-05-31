Coronavirus – Uganda: Interaction with Health Workers at Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Uganda

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Director General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director Clinical/Curative Services, Olaro Charles visit Lira RRH and interact with health workers at the facility. Currently, there are 21 COVID-19 confirmed cases admitted at Lira RRH. Also in attendance are: Director, Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Deputy Incident Commander, Atek […]
