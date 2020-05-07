Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$491.5 Million Disbursement to Uganda to address the COVID-19 Pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2020


The Ugandan economy is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$491.5 million emergency assistance for Uganda under the Rapid Credit Facility; the authorities have timely scaled up health spending and put in place bold measures to help contain and mitigate the spread of the […]

The Ugandan economy is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/05/2020

Tchad : Souradj Koulamallah est décédé

Tchad : Souradj Koulamallah est décédé

Covid-19 : "Au Tchad, il n'y a pas de pic parce qu'il y a des gens qui ne dorment pas" Covid-19 : "Au Tchad, il n'y a pas de pic parce qu'il y a des gens qui ne dorment pas" 06/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Souradj Koulamallah est décédé

06/05/2020

Tchad : le fonctionnaire Mahamat Senoussi Zakaria Chérif est décédé

06/05/2020

Tchad : rebondissement dans l'affaire entre le garde nomade et le ministre de la défense

06/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : rebondissement dans l'affaire entre le garde nomade et le ministre de la défense
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais

Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad Un "03 mai" dans la douleur au Tchad 03/05/2020 - Célestin Topona Moncga

ANALYSE - 04/05/2020 - Eric Topona Mocnga

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

Analyse du contexte des médias au Tchad

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi