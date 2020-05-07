Coronavirus – Uganda: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$491.5 Million Disbursement to Uganda to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ugandan economy is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the IMF approved US$491.5 million emergency assistance for Uganda under the Rapid Credit Facility; the authorities have timely scaled up health spending and put in place bold measures to help contain and mitigate the spread of the […]

The Ugandan economy is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; to address the urgent balance-of-payments and fiscal needs, the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...