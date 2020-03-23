Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mars 2020


The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda. All the eight cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE; two on the 20°’ of March 2020 and six on the 22^d of March 2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines […]

