Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: When Community Engagement Restored Trust and Raised Public Index of Suspicion for COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Septembre 2020


When the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic, on 11th March 2020, many Ugandans didn’t take it seriously with many saying it was a disease for the affluent, the very high class or for developed countries. As the disease ravaged the entire world, Ugandans were awakened when the […]

When the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic, on 11th March 2020, many Uga...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/09/2020

Tchad : le ministre de l'Aviation civile en visite d'inspection à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

Tchad : le ministre de l'Aviation civile en visite d'inspection à l'aéroport de N'Djamena

Tchad - baccalauréat : les candidats exhortés à "attendre sereinement les résultats" Tchad - baccalauréat : les candidats exhortés à "attendre sereinement les résultats" 04/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le ministre de la santé furieux après une descente inopinée à Sabangali

04/09/2020

Tchad : l'IGE suspend le directeur général adjoint des douanes

04/09/2020

Tchad : nominations au secrétariat général du gouvernement

04/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 04/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Titre de séjour : le référé « mesures utiles », nouvel argument du juge des référés pour contrer les difficultés de prise de rendez-vous

Titre de séjour : le référé « mesures utiles », nouvel argument du juge des référés pour contrer les difficultés de prise de rendez-vous

Une députée noire odieusement traitée d’esclave : pourquoi autant de haine ? Une députée noire odieusement traitée d’esclave : pourquoi autant de haine ? 03/09/2020 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda