Coronavirus – #VERIFIED: partnering with media to tackle misinformation in the fight against COVID-19

“The COVID-19 is a serious health crisis,” says Dr. Alex Gasasira, WHO Representative in Zimbabwe “And in a crisis, people get scared, they seek out information to stay safe. At the same time, a lot of rumours and half-truths get spread around. That is why we see false messages and videos circulating on social media, […]

“The COVID-19 is a serious health crisis,” says Dr. Alex Gasasira, WHO Representative in Zimbabwe “And in a crisis, people get scared, they seek out information to stay ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...