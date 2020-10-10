Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) supports 75,000 food insecure people in Ghana to recover from socio-economic effects of coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Octobre 2020


The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its support to the national social protection programme in Ghana by providing cash transfers to 75,000 daily wage earners and smallholder farmers. The support is to address their food security and nutrition needs while they recover from the negative socio-economic effects of COVID-19 on their livelihoods. […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its support to the national social protection programme in Ghan...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/10/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 12 nouveaux cas, 4 guéris, 1 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 12 nouveaux cas, 4 guéris, 1 décès

Tchad : Pr. Mahamoud Youssouf Khayal exhorte les jeunes au recensement électoral Tchad : Pr. Mahamoud Youssouf Khayal exhorte les jeunes au recensement électoral 09/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : "une candidature unique de l'opposition, nous ne sommes pas contre" (Saleh Kebzabo)

10/10/2020

Football : les SAO du Tchad s'inclinent face au Niger (2-0)

10/10/2020

Tchad : l'assemblée générale de la CTDDH ne pourra pas avoir lieu

10/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux 05/10/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda