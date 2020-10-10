Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) supports 75,000 food insecure people in Ghana to recover from socio-economic effects of coronavirus

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its support to the national social protection programme in Ghana by providing cash transfers to 75,000 daily wage earners and smallholder farmers. The support is to address their food security and nutrition needs while they recover from the negative socio-economic effects of COVID-19 on their livelihoods. […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its support to the national social protection programme in Ghan...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...