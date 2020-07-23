Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Belgium supports anticipatory action project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2020


The Government of Zimbhas declared the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic a national disaster and has introduced several urgent and essential health-related measures, including a national lockdown, now partially eased. The effects of these essential COVID-19 measures are having repercussions on the country’s already fragile situation and are expected to impact agricultural livelihoods… Read more […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



