Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Global religious leaders express deep concern for human rights in Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Août 2020


The World Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation, World Communion of Reformed Churches and Methodist World Council sent a letter to the churches and people of Zimbabwe expressing solidarity with the nation in its difficult quest for human rights and justice. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the economic challenges and seriously affected the already fragile […]

