Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Ravages of acute hunger will likely hit six in 10 in Zimbabwe – World Food Programme (WFP)

The World Food Programme (WFP) is urgently seeking more international support to prevent millions of Zimbabweans plunging deeper into hunger. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated an already severe hunger crisis in Zimbabwe, UN humanitarians warned on Thursday. In an appeal for an additional $250 million to support emergency relief for millions of vulnerable people, the […]
